Glendale mayor to have heart surgery after being hospitalized

Mayor Jerry Weiers was hospitalized after he visited a local urgent care with "health concerns," the city said in an email.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is scheduled to have heart surgery Thursday after being hospitalized, the city said in an email to 12 News.

Mayor Weiers was hospitalized on Monday after visiting urgent care with "health concerns," executive assistant to the mayor Kristen Morgan said. 

He was transported to a local hospital soon after and will undergo bypass heart surgery Thursday. The mayor reportedly had to search and wait for hours for an available hospital to take him.

Vice Mayor Ian Hugh will officially take over for Mayor Weiers until he returns, the city stated.

“I appreciate all of the heartfelt messages from everyone offering their thoughts and prayers and for their willingness to assist Sandy and I during this time,” Weiers said. 

“I have witnessed firsthand the conditions our healthcare workers are working in due to the pandemic, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to our communities.”  

No further details have been released concerning Weiers or his condition.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.
Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers was born in South Dakota and moved to Phoenix as a child. As a young boy he learned the value of a dollar, hard work and honesty. He has held onto these core values throughout his life as a husband, parent, small business owner and public servant serving four terms in the Arizona House of Representatives before becoming Mayor of Glendale in 2012.
