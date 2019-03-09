A Glendale man will be booked on criminal damage charges after he was caught tagging a wall inside the Interstate I-10 tunnel near the 7th Avenue exit in Phoenix Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said 31-year-old Samuel J. Holguin was seen by ADOT workers on a freeway camera inside the tunnel after a witness called just after 4:30 a.m. to report he was tagging the walls of the tunnel. Holguin tried to run when a trooper got to the scene.

According to DPS, Holguin was not obeying the trooper's commands and reached for something in his backpack. The trooper tased Holguin. Holguin was taken to a hospital as a precaution.