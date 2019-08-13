GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man stabbed his mother and grandmother Monday night. Both women have life-threatening injuries, but expected to survive, according to police.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Glendale Police responded to a call near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road where a concerned citizen reported a woman at her door bleeding, police said.

Police said the officers found an elderly woman with multiple life-threatening stab wounds when they arrived.

Another woman was found at a nearby residence, also with multiple life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

The victim told officers her son stabbed her and her mom (the suspect’s grandma), police said.

Police said the son, Emil Kolenivic, 32, came out of the apartment while the victim was being treated.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Department

The victims were taken to a local hospital and both underwent emergency surgery, police said.

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing woman to death along Loop 101 held on $1M cash bond

RELATED: Witness video shows scene at fatal stabbing after crash on Loop 101

According to police, doctors believe both women will most likely survive.

Kolenivic admitted having stabbed both victims with multiple kitchen knives and made a statement to officers that he believed that his family members were trying to pour a white substance down his throat as he slept, police said.

Kolenovic was booked and faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injuries.