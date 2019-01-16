A Glendale man says he's frustrated and plans to reach out to city leaders to get better vetting of 911 calls after police officers stormed his home while he was live on YouTube.

Carey Holzman is an online tech expert and uses YouTube tutorials to help people navigate technology.

Holzman claims he was a victim of "swatting," a term used to describe the harassment tactic of falsely reporting a crime in order to get police sent to someone else's address.

Holzman says while he was live streaming Monday to about 600 viewers, someone impersonating him called 911 and told them he had shot his wife.

He said the caller told police he was in the backyard with a shotgun.

Officers were captured on his surveillance camera inside his home with guns drawn.

According to Holzman, he tried to explain to the officer that they were being pranked, but "it just seemed to upset them more."

"I said 'Look, you can verify whatever you need to verify but the fact is when you're done you're going to realize everything I'm telling you is true,'" he said.

Holzman says he asked if he was going to get an apology, but the officers were "very indignant."

Holzman says when the officers were done investigating the serious claims, he was told it was protocol.

Holzman says he plans to reach out to city leaders to work towards getting better vetting of 911 calls.