Glendale man hospitalized with 'extensive charring' to face, airways, after house fire

Glendale and Peoria Fire & Medical departments responded to a house fire that spread to the home's car. The cause is not believed to be fireworks-related.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man is in the hospital with severe burns to his face and airways following a house fire that consumed the front of his home, officials with the Glendale Fire Department said.

Firefighters from both the Glendale and Peoria Fire Departments responded to the house fire Monday night near 75th Avenue and West Union Hills Drive.

Flames had consumed the front of the home, as well as a car parked in the driveway, but crews managed to keep the blaze contained to one home.

Captain Losch told 12 News that one of the homeowners, a man in his 60's, rushed back inside during the fire, but exited on his own as crews arrived.

The man suffered "extensive charring" to his face, and was taken to the hospital with burns to his face and airways. No injuries were reported to the other resident, or to first responders.

At this time, the homeowner is still hospitalized with no further information on his condition. Both residents of the home are displaced by the damages, officials said.

Fire investigators do not believe that the blaze was caused by fireworks.

Glendale Fire Department shared a video of the fire on their Facebook page.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”