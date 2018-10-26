GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after killing his mother's cat over bills at home.

According to court paperwork, 37-year-old Byron Nosie got into a verbal argument with his mother on Wednesday night at their W. Maryland Ave. home.

Nosie then left the home after the argument while threatening to damage his mother's vehicle. His mother later woke up to a loud thump outside the home. She looked out the window and saw Nosie standing outside her home screaming profanity at her.

Nosie walked away from the property and his mother went outside because he threw something at the house. She found her cat outside dead.

There were fresh bloodstain patterns on the second floor window and on the outside walls of the home.

This wasn't the first time Nosie has been violent with animals, according to the mother.

She told police he had stabbed his brother's dog in an incident that wasn't reported to police.

Police took Nosie into custody as he was leaving the area on foot and his forearms had fresh, bloody scratches, likely from a cat.

Nosie initially refused to answer any police questions, but told police repeatedly he was guilty and to arrest him. He later told police he was upset at his mother because he pays for everything at home.

He further told police he killed the cat by stepping on and breaking its neck.

He was booked on an intentional animal cruelty charge, a felony.

