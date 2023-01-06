5 people displaced after Glendale house fire possibly started by fireworks

The fire started in the backyard and quickly spread to the attic, the Glendale Fire Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fireworks may have caused a Glendale house fire that displaced five people, a dog and a turtle, the city's fire department said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene near the intersection of Thunderbird Road and 52nd Drive early Thursday morning, the department said. The fire reportedly started in the backyard but quickly spread into the attic of the home.

Firefighters evacuated the home's occupants and put out the majority of the fire, working to extinguish hot spots as of the last update around 6 a.m. One firefighter was sent to the hospital as a precaution due to medical concerns, but the department believes he'll make a full recovery.

Investigators found the fireworks suspected of starting the fire across the street, crews said. They're looking into whether that was the actual cause.

Home fire prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”