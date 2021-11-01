Glendale firefighters take kids to Halloween event after mom takes trip to hospital

Firefighters in Glendale responded to a trick-or-treat crisis by making sure a couple of kids got their Halloween candy over the weekend.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A family in Glendale did not expect to spend Halloween weekend in an emergency vehicle but due to the good deeds of some first responders, it all worked out.

Firefighters from the Glendale Fire Department allowed a couple of kids to go trick-or-treating in style by giving them a ride in the fire truck after their mother unexpectedly was not able to take them to a trunk-or-treat event.

Crews responded to a call Friday from the two children and their mother, who experienced an emergency and had to be taken to the hospital while on the way to a Halloween event.

The firefighters spoke with the children's grandparents who said they were on the way to pick the kids up but were far away.

With the grandparents' permission, the firefighters decided to give the children a ride they would not soon forget. The crew loaded the kids into the truck and took them to the trunk-or-treat event.

*******This story will warm your heart.******** E159 B shift responded to a call Friday night where the mother of two... Posted by Glendale Fire Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

"They didn’t want them to miss out on some Halloween fun," a Facebook post from the Glendale Fire Department read.

The grandparents arrived at the event shortly after to meet the children.

"They did share a couple of treats with our crew before they left," the Facebook post read.

