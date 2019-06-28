PHOENIX — Glendale firefighter Eugene Tracy is back at it.

Tracy shattered two records in the push-pull competition at the U.S. National Police and Fire Championships in San Diego this week.

The push-pull competition consisted of a dead lift and a bench press.

Tracy lifted a combined weight of nearly 1,100 pounds.

He also won gold in 2016.

“It’s just something I like to do to stay active. More or less a hobby,” said the 40-year-old firefighter.

Tracy said he works out at the firehouse whenever he can so he can stay in shape to be ready to help the citizens of Glendale.

In addition to keeping in shape and winning medals, Tracy said he competes for the comradery.

“We’re all family. It doesn’t matter if we’re from Arizona or Boston," he said. "We’re all there to support each other and cheer each other on.”