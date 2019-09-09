GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Shortly after hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck, who lost his battle with job-related cancer, Glendale firefighters were seen helping a stranded driver.

Saturday was a day of sadness and mourning as family, friends and area firefighters honored the memory of Austin Peck.

RELATED: Goodyear firefighter dies after 4-year battle with job-related cancer

And a simple act of kindness helped ease some of that hurt.

A crew with the Glendale Fire Department were still in their "class A uniforms and fancy shoes" when they pushed a van out of an intersection, according to a Glendale Fire Facebook post.

"The crew found a woman and disabled young man in the car with no air conditioning and no gas," the post said.

The crew pushed the van and its occupants to a nearby gas station. The woman was able to get gas and they were back on the road in no time.

"A little human kindness on a day full of sadness. RIP Austin. Stay safe," the post said.

RELATED: Phoenix firefighter laid to rest after dying of job-related cancer