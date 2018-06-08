GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old girl found in a pool was taken to a hospital without a pulse Sunday evening, the Glendale Fire Department said.

Officials say the girl was pulled from a pool near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The girl was found by a family member, the Glendale Fire Department said.

According to fire officials, the girl was underwater for an extended period of time. She was transported to a hospital as a "full code"-- extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

