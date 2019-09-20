GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale family is desperate to find their missing 14-year-old daughter with autism.

Alicia Navarro has been missing since Sunday after she disappeared from her Glendale home.

Her mother Jessica Nunez says she has no idea where her daughter is, but with every day that goes by she's more worried her daughter might be in danger.

"I am suffering really bad...I really am. Alicia, I love you if you're looking at this please come home." Nunez said. "I'm not sure what happened. She did leave me a note saying 'I ran away. I'll come back. I swear. I'm sorry, Alicia'."

Nunez said there wasn't a fight or anything that would make Alicia leave home. She explained running away just isn't like her daughter.

Alicia doesn't do well in social situations. She takes medication and gets help for her autism.

"Part of her goal is to be out there and be social so this is very surprising to me," Nunez said.

Nunez and a small team of people searched a nearby park and then canvassed a parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road Thursday afternoon.

They handed out flyers to anyone and everyone.

Nunez said she hasn't heard from Alicia in five days. There have been no tips or sightings either.

Nunez fears the worst.

"I'm begging you, you sweared you were coming back, please come home," Nunez pleaded.