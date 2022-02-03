Glendale daycare cited over 50 times before toddler escape, records show

State records show Happy Dayz III has been cited more than 50 times over the past 3 years. One infraction involved an unsupervised child picking up a knife.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale daycare where a group of toddlers was able to wander unsupervised outside Monday morning has previously been cited more than 50 times by state inspectors.

Public records show Happy Dayz Learning Center III appears to have a history of safety infractions before bystanders found a group of the daycare's toddlers walking near a street earlier this week.

Newly-released body camera video shows the aftermath of Monday's scary situation outside of the daycare.

Police said at least six toddlers managed to escape from the facility and walk into a busy Olive Avenue.

"We had toddlers just got out of this gate," a woman who said she was the boss of Happy Dayz Learning Center III told police in the footage. "And they were in the street apparently."

The woman told police she doesn’t know what happened. She explained the children somehow left the building and went out a gate, which should have been secured from the top, while teachers were supposed to be watching them.

"They shouldn’t have been able to get through it," she told the officer.

Witnesses like Alexis Tatman stopped to call for help after moving the children to safety. You can hear Tatman in a 911 call explain to the operator that there were no guardians outside initially and that when one employee came out, the employee started yelling.

"This wasn't an accident," Tatman said. "These kids were neglected."

Glendale police said it can’t go after the Happy Dayz Learning Center III or its workers with any criminal charges for Monday's incident.

The Arizona Department of Health Services, which licenses the facility, is investigating and could possibly issue citations. State records show Happy Dayz III has been cited more than 50 times over the past three years.

Some findings include rusty or splintery playground equipment or staff members inappropriately punishing kids. In a case last year, a child walked into a kitchen unsupervised and picked up a knife. The daycare has also been fined for a repeated offense: putting pillows and a blanket in a crib with sleeping infants.

The citation records are accessible to the public on AZ CareCheck.

When 12 News tried to contact the daycare for this story, an employee said they could not comment. But a post in Google reviews from a staff member with the same name explained the gate was left open by landscapers and that the assistant director, the one accused of yelling, would be disciplined for unprofessionalism.

The state health department's investigation is ongoing. ADHS said these facilities are inspected once a year and that Happy Dayz III was last inspected in October 2021 after a complaint was filed.

I-Team