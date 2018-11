GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Church's Chicken at 55th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd. in Glendale caught fire this evening, Glendale Fire said.

Employees were evacuated and nobody was injured.

It was an apparent grease fire that spread to the vent system, which stopped it. Glendale FD knocked holes in the ceiling and quickly put out the flames.

Fire investigators are on the scene. There is no word on the damage caused by the fire yet.