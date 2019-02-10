GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is being charged with arson after court documents say he was seen dousing his car with gas and lighting it on fire at a Glendale gas station Sunday night.

Court documents show police responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 11:30 p.m.

The Circle K clerk told officers a man came inside and paid for gas, then went out to the pump, doused his car with gas and lit it on fire, court documents say.

The clerk said the man who started the fire ran back inside to grab the fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire, but he was unsuccessful.

The fire department responded and put out the fire.

When officers arrived, the clerk pointed out the man who started the fire, who was walking away from the scene, court documents say. Police took the man into custody.

While on the scene, officers talked to two people who were at other pumps when the fire started. Both their stories matched the one the clerk told, police said in court documents.

The man, identified as Timothy Martin Bartlett-Youngblo, was taken to Glendale City Jail, where he told police he filled the car with gas and it exploded; police said he denied starting the fire.

Court documents say investigators contacted the car's registered owner, who told officers he had recently sold it. The registered owner could not provide any record of the person he sold it to, police said.

Bartlett-Youngblo is being charged with arson of an unoccupied structure, a class 4 felony.