GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found face-down in a family pool Monday evening.

Glendale firefighters responded to the scene near 66th Avenue and Greenway Road, started CPR and then took the child to the hospital for further treatment. Firefighters did not say what condition the boy was in.

The fire department said it is unknown how long the child was under water.