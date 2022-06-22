Glendale approves spending $70M on revitalizing downtown

The Glendale City Council recently approved a budget that includes allocating funds for improving aging facilities in the downtown area.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale City Council has approved investing millions in upgrading aging facilities in the downtown region.

Included in the $1-billion budget approved by the council this month is an infrastructure project that aims to revitalize Glendale's downtown area.

The reinvestment project includes spending nearly $40 million on remodeling City Hall, $10.5 million on the E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheater, $4.5 million on Murphy Park, $4 million on the council chambers, and $4 million on a parking structure.

City Hall was originally built in 1984.

Glendale officials have said the project's total cost should be about $70 million and improvements are projected to be completed by 2025.

The city's 2022-2023 budget also includes capital improvements to Thunderbird Conservation Park, the main library, one of the fire stations, and adding five new splash pads throughout the city.

The new budget additionally provides funding to add 60 new employee positions throughout the city's departments.

“It’s quite an accomplishment to have weathered the storm of the pandemic and come out strong with a budget that does not raise property taxes and still accomplishes our goals of providing quality amenities and services for our community,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in a statement.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.