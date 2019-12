GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

Malaki Rumbaugh was last seen leaving school near 67th and Missouri avenues at 3:15 p.m., police said.

He is 4-foot-5 and was wearing a blue Nike hoodie and blue shorts.

If you have seen him, call Glendle police at 623-930-3000.