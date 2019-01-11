Police found three girls living in a dirty home in El Mirage and arrested two adults in the home Wednesday.

El Mirage police were talking to two women, Connie Marie Valencia, 35, and Carmen Sanfie, 52, about a domestic violence issue when they entered to home to contact other possible victims, according to the court paperwork.

Officers noticed poor cleanliness and safety conditions inside the home, including feces, insects and dirty carpets, walls and ceilings, according to documents.

There were three girls inside the home. The Department of Child Safety took emergency custody of the children, according to documents.

Valencia and Sanfie were arrested, according to documents.

MCSO

There were two dogs and three cats inside the home. The cats would go to the bathroom inside the home, a child told investigators, according to documents.

One of the children said no one cleans inside the home, according to documents.