Girl Scouts of the USA announces new uniform, badges that will focus on STEM and digital leadership

The organization also added a brownie-inspired cookie, 90s-inspired uniform and 28 new badges to their upcoming Girl Scout season.

PHOENIX — There are some new changes happening with the Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts of the USA announced some updates to the organization's program badges, uniforms and more.

Here's a rundown of what we can expect from the announcement on Tuesday.

They're getting new badges.

Girl Scouts unveiled 28 new program badges that will focus on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that encourages girls to navigate a changing world and build futures they want, according to a press release.

"Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges—in addition to the hundreds of existing badges—that address girls' evolving interests in ways that resonate with them," said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council.

Woodbury said that the badges would also address concerns for children handling the increasingly digital world, helping girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature and build confidence and safe online practices.

Here's a breakdown of a few of the new badges:

Math in nature (grades K–5): This badge gets girls outdoors to explore and conserve the natural world as they learn math concepts.

Cookie Business (grades K–12): The new Cookie Business badges help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their cookie sales and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform.

Digital Leadership (grades K–12): Girl Scouts discover how people use technology to connect and lead, then use those skills to create impact and become digital activists themselves.

These new badges join 42 others launched in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the badges included in that rollout were Cybersecurity badges, three Space Science badges and Think Like a Citizen Scientist.

Check out the new uniforms.

The new Daisy, Brownie and Junior uniforms are for grades K-5 and inspired by the '90s.

The uniforms are inspired by today's Girl Scouts and are available starting Aug. 20. This collection was created in coordinating colors and silhouettes so girls can mix and match.

You can find more information on the new look on the Girl Scouts website.

There will be over 30 accessory styles in total, including updated beanies, scarves and baseball caps.

The Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge returns.

The program was put on hold in 2021 out of caution for the pandemic, but GSACPC is pleased to announce that the challenge will return in February 2022, according to a press release.

Soon restaurants can sign up for the challenge and begin designing their desserts using one of the beloved Girl Scout Cookies, with a portion of proceeds benefitting local Girl Scouts.

Join the movement.

GSACPC is actively recruiting new Troop Leaders and forming new troops to allow more girls to participate throughout the region. The entire family can be part of the Girl Scout experience and girls can join a troop right now.

"With some girls back to school, some girls still learning from home and others doing a hybrid of both, our aim is to make Girl Scouting accessible at every level as well as turnkey for parents and caregivers to take part in, leading their girl through the experience in whatever way works best for them and at their own pace," says Woodbury.