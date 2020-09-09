10-year-old Ahwatukee girl recovering from car accident

An Ahwatukee girl is now out of the hospital after being hit and then dragged by a boat trailer. She spent more than a week in the ICU.

Kiki Hinkle, 10, was hit by a boat trailer and dragged along a Fry’s parking lot in Ahwatukee. Now she’s thankful to walk out of the hospital.

After getting hit by a boat trailer in the parking lot of the Fry’s at Ray and Ranch Circle in Ahwatukee, Hinkle had black asphalt on her face and burns on her body. Underneath the visible injuries are broken ribs, chest fractures, a lacerated kidney, and a lung contusion from getting dragged by the trailer.

“I knew I was in the hospital, but I was still so shocked and surprised,” says Hinkle.

That day, her mother feared for the worse.

“She couldn’t do anything for herself she was just raw everywhere. Her face, her arms, her stomach,” says Laura Myers, Hinkle’s mother. But Hinkle gradually got better.

“She was just confused, like why did this happen to me? It’s hard to answer as a parent.” Hinkle spent 10 days in the ICU. She was released on August 25th.

Despite the scars, she feels lucky.

“I just know it will be okay. It could’ve been a lot worse,” says Hinkle.

She is saying thank you to everyone in this community that has helped her along the way.

“It was a roller coaster for sure,” says Myers.

The community has stepped up by sending donations and gifts to Hinkle. Businesses are joining in too. Zzeeks Pizza is donating 20% of Tuesday’s sales to Hinkle.

“What’s the old saying go? It takes a village to raise a child? It feels like that,” says Zeek Pectol.

Hinkle is thankful for that village.

“I’m just so happy,” says Hinkle.