Girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

The three-year-old was transported to a local pediatric hospital as the scene was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

A three-year-old girl is at a local hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix, the city's fire department said.

Crews arrived at the scene after reports of a drowning and found family members performing CPR on the girl, firefighters said. The girl had started breathing on her own prior to being transported to the pediatric hospital.

Family members told investigators that the girl had been in the pool for a few seconds before she was pulled out.

The department did not share what time they were called to the scene or when the girl was pulled from the pool.

The scene has since been turned over to Phoenix Police Department investigators.

The news comes less than a week after another 3-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in Surprise. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child's mother told police she and her child usually take a nap during the day. That day, while the mother was asleep, the child accessed the backyard of the home, officials said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch