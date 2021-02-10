Girl dies after playing in parked car in west Phoenix

Officials said a girl was injured and later died after the power windows in a car rolled up on her.

PHOENIX — A girl has died after she was playing in a parked car and was caught in the automatic windows in west Phoenix Saturday evening, officials said.

The girl was injured when one of the power windows in the car rolled up on her around 7:30 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, officers from the Phoenix Police Department said.

The car was parked at a house near 37th and Lewis avenues. Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Police did not specify if an adult was with the girl at the time of the incident.

