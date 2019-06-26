A teenager was arrested Monday after running onto the field at Chase Field during a game between Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Madison Aranda, 18, was booked for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police say she caused a disruption to the game, which resulted in a delay.

According to police, Aranda said she ran onto the field to give Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger a hug.

It was the second straight game a fan rushed the field to hug Bellinger.

A fan rushed the field for him Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Police say Aranda was able to touch Bellinger before she was detained.