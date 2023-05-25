'Give me a sign that you are OK': Valley families plea for help to find two missing 16-year-olds

16-year-olds Mason Palmer and Eliza Jones have not been seen since running away from Campo Verde High School last Friday.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Mason Palmer and Eliza Jones should be safe at home. Instead, their parents are searching for them, wondering where they are.

The two 16-year-olds were last seen leaving Campo Verde High School last Friday after telling friends they were running away so they could spend more time together.

“I just want to know where you are. I want to know, just give me a sign that you are OK," said Whitney Palmer, Mason's mom.

Mason plays football at Campo Verde and wants to join the Air Force after graduation.

Natalie "Eliza" Jones' parents describe her as kind and willing to help people however she can.

"She's my baby, she's my only child, and I just want her here," Eliza's mom Margaret said.

The two kids started to date last month. Both mothers said the relationship seemed to begin normally.

“It seemed like a typical relationship for the most part," Margaret said.

“Typical teenage first love,” said Whitney Palmer.

However, they were not going to be able to see each other as much over the summer as they hoped.

Both families said the teens do not have their cell phones, do not have driver's licenses, and do not have access to a bank account.

Since their kids ran away, both parents have been following up on leads all over the state.

“You have to act on everything. We hear they were at Einstein's, so we go to Einstein's. I'm looking for cameras, I'm looking for witnesses,” said Reagan Poling, Eliza's dad.

So far, their searches have been unsuccessful. Mason's family hired a private investigator to help with the search.

Eliza's family has been active on social media and pushed community involvement to try and locate the teens.

However, they want your help to find Mason and Eliza so they can get home safely.

If you know information about their whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Gilbert Police Department at 480-450-8708 or 602-732-0081.

