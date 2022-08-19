Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized

GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said.
Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.
The bus driver and three of the 58 students riding the bus were evaluated for minor injuries, police said.
The roadway was closed as investigators looked into the collision. It has since been reopened.
Police have yet to release the following information:
- The events leading up to the collision
- The cause of the collision
- The identities of both the drivers
- The extent of the van driver's injuries
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.