Gilbert school bus, van crash leaves one person hospitalized

The van's driver was extracted and transported to a local hospital while three students and the bus driver were being evaluated for minor injuries, police said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A person had to be transported to a local hospital after a school bus crashed into a van in Gilbert on Friday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene on Higley Road between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads where the driver was trapped inside the van, the department said. The individual was extracted and transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.

The bus driver and three of the 58 students riding the bus were evaluated for minor injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed as investigators looked into the collision. It has since been reopened.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The events leading up to the collision

The cause of the collision

The identities of both the drivers

The extent of the van driver's injuries

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous