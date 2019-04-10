A number of toddlers were found walking in Gilbert after they reportedly wandered away from a preschool, police said.

The Gilbert Police Department said on Twitter that a gate at Little Sunshine Preschool "failed," allowing seven preschoolers to wander away from the school.

All of the children are safe.

Gilbert police were notified of the incident around 9:45 a.m. when three passersby in the area noticed the children and stopped.

Two of the children approached the bike lane on Val Vista when the good Samaritans intervened.

Passersby called 911 and helped the children get back safely.

Staff were present but did not see the gate open, police said. The gate that malfunctioned has two locks.

Abby Davis with the school said the incident was "immediately" brought to their attention and "all the children are safe and accounted for, without injury."

The teachers involved have been suspended pending a full investigation, Davis added. They have also reported themselves to the state's childcare licensing.

"We are taking this incident very seriously as the safety of each of our students is our top priority," Davis wrote.

"Additionally, we are taking the proper steps to ensure this never happens again. We have experienced leadership team members onsite and someone inspecting the gates and fence. Our students will not be going outside until our entire fence line has been inspected."

Police said they don't anticipate criminal charges in this case, but they are still investigating.

The school is located near Val Vista and Raleigh Bay.

This is a developing situation. Stay with 12 News for the latest.