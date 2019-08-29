GILBERT, Ariz. —

Gilbert Police and parents are concerned about a man they say is leaving what some might think are “creepy messages” on teenage girls’ cars.

The notes were left on cars at the Fry’s Grocery Store near Chandler Heights and Higley Road.

"Every woman deserves to be recognized for turning heads. You definitely turned mine," the card reads before saying "I would enjoy discreet texting on Kik" - which is a messaging app - and the person even goes as far as to leave their 480 number.

Police spoke with the man and say what is he doing is not illegal.

Sergeant Mark Marino with the Gilbert Police Department says this is a bad look. Creepy behavior to say the least. But they can't arrest someone without breaking a law.

"Everything appears legal. Although in my opinion, not the best judgement especially when you talk about teenage girls from a parental standpoint," Marino said.

The shopping center banned the man for a year.

"He can't go back to that location for a year and if he does he faces a trespassing arrest," Marino said.

