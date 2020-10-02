GILBERT, Ariz — Gilbert police officer Adam Walicke was given a shoutout on Gilbert Town Hall's Facebook page after going to great lengths to help get an elderly woman back home.

The woman had come to Gilbert under the impression that she was going to meet and marry a man, according to the Facebook post. However, when she arrived, there was no man to meet and no marriage happening.

The woman, spending the last of her money on travel and having no family in Arizona, was stranded, according to the post. That was, until, Walicke came to the rescue.

He not only transported the woman to the airport and set up her pick up after she arrived back home, but he also purchased her plane ticket, according to the post.



The woman's son was waiting for her to arrive when she got home,according to the post.

