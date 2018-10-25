The Gilbert Police Department is offering up an important reminder to car owners after multiple burglaries were reported in the Silverhawke neighborhood: Lock your cars.

While the exact number of burglaries isn't yet know, officials confirmed reports of multiple car burglaries Thursday to 12 News. The Gilbert police Investigations group is currently working to gather and share video or pictures, so the public can help identify the suspects.

According to police, in every single car burglary case in the neighborhood, "the vehicles were left unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry."

With the recent string of burglaries, Gilbert police wants to remind people to make sure their car doors (houses, businesses, etc.) are locked and valuables are kept out of sight.

© 2018 KPNX