GILBERT, Ariz. - A 15-year-old high school student was arrested Friday after he said he was going to "shoot up the school," Gilbert police said.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, a student at Highland High School overheard the suspect speaking to another student when he said he was frustrated about a grade and made the threat.

He was arrested May 18 and booked into juvenile detention, Gilbert police said.

Police said they would continue conducting an investigation.

