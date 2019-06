GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police asked for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl and her young daughter.

Police said Emily R. Little left home with her 20-month-old daughter, Ava. The two were last seen on Tuesday.

Authorities are concerned for their welfare.

Police said Emily does not have a car and is believed to have left on foot.

If you have any information, contact Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.