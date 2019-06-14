GILBERT, Ariz. — A 17-year-old girl and her young daughter that had been missing from an East Valley city for several days were found safe, Gilbert police announced Friday.

Emily R. Little and her 20-month-old daughter Ava had "returned home safe," the Gilbert Police Department said in a morning tweet.

Emily and her young daughter were last seen on Tuesday.

The girl did not have a car and police believed she had left on foot.

"We are concerned for their welfare," police said in a social media post on Thursday.

No other information was immediately provided; 12 News has reached out to the department for more.