'It was an extremely intense experience' Valley men pitch scorpion barrier on 'Shark Tank'

GILBERT, Ariz. — Those living in the Valley for a while have probably run into a few scorpions in their time. Two Gilbert dads have come up with a solution for the problem.

Tony and Aaron Gonzales invented Slick Barrier. The patented product creates surfaces where scorpions and other pests cannot climb.

“It just stops these crawling insects from being able to enter your home,” Aaron Gonzales said.

Like so many Arizonans, Aaron Gonzales was finding several scorpions in his home a week.

Then Tony Gonzales had a terrifying experience he will never forget, his three-year-old son was stung by a scorpion.

“It was the worst experience ever," Tony Gonzales said. "He was convulsing, and he couldn't breathe.”

That's when both came up with the idea to create something that prevents these creatures from crawling up into homes.

The men just started selling their product within the last two years, but they said 5,000 homes in the Valley are already using it.

Aaron Gonzales said it only takes two coats placed on the foundation of the home to work.

The men demonstrated the product in videos. You can see dozens of scorpions trying to crawl on the slick surface with no luck in the videos.

Wanting to get their product's name out there, they reached out to the producers of Shark Tank.

“It was a months-long process that they put you through,” Aaron Gonzales said about getting on the show.

But eventually, the men, along with the scorpions they use to demonstrate Slick Barrier, were invited on the show. Their episode will air on Jan. 27.

"It was an extremely intense experience,” Aaron Gonzales said. “The sharks were very competitive with each other."

While they couldn't reveal how it ended, they were excited to be a part of it.

"For us, we want everyone to have this on their house," Tony Gonzales said.

