Gilbert motorcyclist on long road to recovery after crash on US 60

Chase Weltz, 20, said his helmet and gear saved his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 20-year-old man in Gilbert is still recovering from a motorcycle crash that nearly ended his life.

“The whole situation was just absolutely awful.”

It was at the end of March when Chase Weltz said he was riding his motorcycle back to his Gilbert home. He was in the HOV lane on the US 60 when a driver cut through multiple lanes of traffic and into the HOV lane. As he was getting into the lane, Weltz said the driver immediately hit the brakes. Unable to stop, Weltz crashed into the back of the car.

“I ended up flipping over the car," Weltz said.

According to the crash incident report by The Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the car told investigators he did not see the motorcycle.

Weltz was transported to the emergency room and underwent three surgeries. He said his pelvis shattered in eight places and both of his arms were broken. His 15-minute drive home became a month-long stay in the hospital.

Three months later, Weltz is back home but said he still has trouble walking and using his arms. Having to go to physical therapy two times a week and rely on his family to help him with simple tasks.

“I can’t experience my life as a 20-year-old anymore," he said.

Despite the pain he is in, he knew a situation like this was possible since he first got his license at 16 years old.

“It’s never are you going to get into a motorcycle accident, it’s when.”

What saved him that day Weltz said was his helmet and safety gear. Believing if he wasn't wearing it, he wouldn't be here now.

“I should have been dead," Weltz said.

While he wishes drivers would pay more attention on the roads, he said motorcyclists know the inherent danger and need to take precautions themselves.

"I don’t care how hot it is, you have to wear a helmet, you have to wear gloves,” he said.

Even though he still has a long road to recovery, Weltz said he plans on once again riding in the future.

Up to Speed