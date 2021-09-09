Gilbert man charged with manslaughter after meth found in system following fatal crash

Jared Vawter, 34, has been charged with causing the death of a motorist killed in Gilbert on July 2 after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert man was arrested Wednesday after blood tests revealed he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time his car crashed into a woman's vehicle and killed her.

Jared Vawter, 34, faces charges of manslaughter after he allegedly caused a fatal car crash on July 2 near Higley Road and Houston Avenue.

According to court records, Vawter ran a red light at high speeds before crashing into another vehicle. The collision caused the other car to flip over, trapping its driver inside. She later died at the scene.

Vawter's car plowed through the backyard wall of a nearby residence and caused significant damage to the homeowner's yard, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Vawter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was not taken into custody until investigators could test his blood for any traces of drugs or alcohol.

A toxicology report indicated Vawter had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system on the day of the incident, court records show.

He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of manslaughter and criminal damage.

