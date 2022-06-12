Gilbert man rescued from burning home with life-threatening stab wounds

Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire with a trapped victim and found the injured man inside.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man in Gilbert has been hospitalized after being found stabbed inside of a burning home, officials say.

Saturday night Gilbert Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a house fire near South Gilbert & West Warner Roads.

Gilbert Deputy Fire Chief Mark Justus confirmed that a victim was trapped inside, and police were on the scene.

Police officers weren't able to get into the home due to the flames but did hear the victim in the garage.

They found the injured man inside, and were able to get him out of the building for treatment on scene.

Officials report that the man had suffered potentially life-threatening stab wounds, and was taken to a local hospital for further care.

As for the blaze, "it appeared the fire had several points of origin," Justus said. "They were able to get all of those under control within just a few minutes."

Investigators have not yet determined if the fire was arson, but the investigation remains open at this time.

At this time, there are no further updates on the victim.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”