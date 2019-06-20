GILBERT, Ariz. — A new report claims Gilbert is one of the most scandalous towns in America. The infamous infidelity website Ashley Madison ranked the top 20 cities for cheating based on new signups from June 21, 2018 to September 22, 2018.

The list is as follows.

Orlando, FL Newark, NJ St. Louis, MO Pittsburgh, PA Fremont, CA Atlanta, GA Cincinnati, OH Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL Gilbert, AZ Hialeah, FL Cleveland, OH Garland, TX St. Petersburg, FL Plano, TX Seattle, WA Boston, MA Sacramento, CA Anaheim, CA Arlington, TX

You may remember Ashley Madison in the news for a 2015 Federal Trade Commision investigation into a major data breach exposing personal information of its more than 36 million subscribers worldwide.