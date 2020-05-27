Gilbert high schooler runs under 4-minute mile

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert high school student is now the 11th high school athlete to run a mile in under four minutes.
Leo Daschbach, who recently graduated from Highland High School in Gilbert, competed in a small event called the Quarantine Clasico in California on Saturday. It was held a few days after California relaxed its coronavirus restrictions.
"I was just shocked," Daschbach said. "Totally stunned."
The four minute mile is considered a major milestone in running. It was a limit that remained unbroken until 1954. Even now, the list of runners who can complete a sub-four-minute-mile is small.
Daschbach was competing against some of the best runners in the country during the race.
"About 250 (meters) to go, that's when I really just sort of sent it," Daschbach said.
WIth 100 meters left in the mile, the clock beyond the finish line read 3:46. Daschbach said he knew he had a shot at breaking the four-minute mark.
"It was just like, give it every last drop," he said.
Daschbach is committed to the University of Washington where he will be on the track team in the 2020-2021 season.