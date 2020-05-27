Gilbert high schooler runs under 4-minute mile

A Highland High School student became one of 11 students to ever run a mile in under four minutes.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert high school student is now the 11th high school athlete to run a mile in under four minutes.

Leo Daschbach, who recently graduated from Highland High School in Gilbert, competed in a small event called the Quarantine Clasico in California on Saturday. It was held a few days after California relaxed its coronavirus restrictions.

"I was just shocked," Daschbach said. "Totally stunned."

The four minute mile is considered a major milestone in running. It was a limit that remained unbroken until 1954. Even now, the list of runners who can complete a sub-four-minute-mile is small.

Daschbach was competing against some of the best runners in the country during the race.

"About 250 (meters) to go, that's when I really just sort of sent it," Daschbach said.

WIth 100 meters left in the mile, the clock beyond the finish line read 3:46. Daschbach said he knew he had a shot at breaking the four-minute mark.

"It was just like, give it every last drop," he said.