Gilbert high school under lockdown due to barricaded situation in neighborhood

Officials said there is no immediate threat to Highland High School in Gilbert, but students are not allowed to leave the campus.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Highland High School in Gilbert is under lockdown as police investigate a person barricaded in a house in the surrounding neighborhood, officials said Tuesday morning.

The campus is on full lockdown, although there is no immediate threat to the school, the Gilbert Police Department said. The school will be placed on lockdown as a precaution until the incident is resolved.

The school sent out notifications saying that students can not leave the campus and asked parents to not come to the school. School administration confirmed that students are safe within the school.

Some students will be transferred to Gilbert High School until the lockdown is lifted, the school said online.

Police did not specify details of the ongoing barricaded incident. Officials did not provide an estimated time of when the lockdown will be lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

