From a high school football game to the stage of a popular late-night talk show in Los Angeles, a Highland High School marching band member's enthusiastic performance has taken him pretty far since Friday night.

Johnston's passionate performance has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times by people all across the country.

"My life's always been full of music and expression. I've always just had like a knack for putting smiles on other peoples' faces, and that's just what I love doing. And when I do what I love, I am able to do it very well," Johnston told 12 News.

Johnston's performance even caught the eye of Jimmy Kimmel who invited the Gilbert high schooler to be on the show.

Johnston appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night alongside the show's band Cleto and the Cletones.

Johnston, again, put on an enthusiastic percussion performance.

"Are you aware of the fact that you're the only good thing in America right now?" Kimmel asked Johnston.

You can watch his TV performance below.