Fireworks-related blaze destroys Gilbert home, displaces family of 4

Officials said that the home was a total loss, but the family of four was uninjured.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A house fire likely caused by fireworks has left a family of four in Gilbert displaced. City fire officials said that the home was a total loss.

The family reportedly soaked their fireworks in a bucket of water after use, but officials believe that it wasn't for a long enough period of time before the fireworks were thrown away.

While the family was sleeping, the fire started in their garbage cans outside and spread to the attic. The family, two adults, and two children, made it out of the home with two pets, but one pet ran back inside and is still missing.

"Unfortunately every 4th of July, every New Year's, we deal with situations like this," one firefighter said.

He emphasized that even though the family doused the fireworks, used fireworks can continue to build heat and ignite in a closed container with other combustible fuel.

"It's a recipe for the disaster that we see here this evening."

