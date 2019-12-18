GILBERT, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired Sept. 4, 2019.

A Gilbert father is facing a criminal charge after he left his 3-year-old daughter in a hot car for hours in September.

Police said they established probable cause to arrest Scott Jones on suspicion of negligent homicide in the girl's death.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday, processed and released.

The investigation will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

In another hot car death in Phoenix, a foster father who forgot his 4-month-old in a van in October will not be criminally charged in the baby's death, the Maricopa County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

RELATED: Foster father who left 4-month-old baby in hot car will not face charges in child's death

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

• PD: 3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Gilbert

• Neighbors hang pink ribbons to support family of 3-year-old girl who died in hot car

• Parents of 3-year-old Gilbert girl who died after being left in a hot car panicked in 911 calls