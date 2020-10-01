GILBERT, Ariz. — The Town of Gilbert is planning on cutting back on Paratransit services to the minimum required by federal law.

A proposal on Gilbert's website shows a plan to only offer Paratransit within three-quarters of a mile of a bus line, as federal law requires.

There are two different services offered in Gilbert for people who can't drive: ADA Paratransit and RideChoice.

According to Valley Metro, ADA Paratransit is similar to a shared shuttle service that takes multiple people where they need to go and must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

RideChoice is like a taxi service that can be summoned on short notice.

According to Gilbert officials, RideChoice will still be offered city-wide, but Paratransit will be cut completely from two large areas to of town.

This map shows the area of Gilbert that would lose Paratransit service (light gray). Paratransit service would stay in the light blue areas. RideChoice would be available throughout the city.

Town of Gilbert

Jessica Falatyn and her developmentally disabled foster kids are in one of those areas.

"It will change my girls' lives to not have Paratransit," Falatyn said.

Falatyn said it's prohibitively expensive for her kids to take RideChoice all the way to work. They could take RideChoice to a pickup point for Paratransit, but that would require them to wait for a second pickup.

"The purpose of Paratransit was to take them from one place to another place and avoid having them sit at a bus stop," Falatyn said.

There are still meetings schedule for public input on the plan. That plan would not take effect until October.