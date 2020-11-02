GILBERT, Ariz. — An east valley community is stricken with grief after a high school student lost his life in a car crash.

17-year-old Luke Knight was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday. It happened on Pecos Rd. near Recker Rd., just down the street from Higley High School.

Gilbert police confirmed it was Knight, a Higley junior, on Sunday. Since then, dozens of his classmates contributed to the growing memorial near the site of the crash.

"I had no idea these kids were hurting so bad," says Chris Loving, one of Luke's neighbors.

Loving says his son and Luke were inseparable. He stated they were just two neighborhood kids, pals since he could remember; their families being like one.

"Last thing I remember is him giving me a hug during the week," Loving shares. "He said 'I love you, Dad.' What a great memory."

It's memories like this that pulse life into Luke's memorial. Flowers, balloons, notes; students have even started signing the pole on the crash site that took their friend's life.

"He made everybody feel like they were his best friend," Loving says. "Who knew that one soul could have such an amazing impact?"

Monday night, Luke's neighbors went outside to put up ocean blue ribbons and balloons to let his family know they are loved. Ocean blue was Luke's favorite color.

At this point Gilbert Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

