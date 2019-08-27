GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - A suspect who caused the lockdown of multiple buildings Tuesday afternoon in parts of the Komatke community is now in custody, Gila River police said.

Gila River PD said the Komatke Clinic, the Gila River Crossing North Campus and the District 6 Service Center were all on lockdown as police and FBI searched for Brandon Talamantez.

Talamantez was wanted in connections with multiple dangerous crimes in the Gila River Indian Community and in surrounding areas, police said. Officials did not specify exactly what the crimes were.

Police surrounded and entered the home where Talamantez was and took him and his girlfriend Lindsay Walker into custody without incident.

Both were turned over to the FBI for federal charges.

