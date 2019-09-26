PHOENIX — So much of our work and playtime is spent indoors and behind a computer, so the 2019 Arizona Walking Challenge wants to get you off your seat and on your feet.

Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral School participated in the challenge put on by Terryberry last year.

"There was just a great feeling among the students they were just so proud of their teachers to be so involved in fitness," Sr. Raphael Quinn, principal of the school, said.

During the 2018 challenge, roughly 2,000 Arizona participants walked enough steps to walk around the world nearly eight times.

"It really gets people that are behind the desk too much out walking and competing against other organizations in Arizona," Alex Allion with Terryberry said.

The six-week competition brought a different side out of the teachers at the school.

"It was hilarious because the students really like to see the teachers get competitive and we do get pretty competitive about it," Justine Keebler, a P.E. teacher at Saints Simon and Jude School, said.

The challenge begins on Oct. 7. Find out how your organization can register for the challenge here.