PHOENIX — Valley drivers may have to get accustomed to asking if gas stations have gas as a fuel shortage continues to plague Circle K gas stations and fuel centers at Fry’s Food Stores in Phoenix.

It's been nearly two weeks since Circle K released a statement saying some of its Phoenix locations were out of gas.

On Monday, Krogers released a similar statement saying "many" of the fuel centers at its Fry’s Food Stores in Phoenix were experiencing fuel outages too.

So, why is there a gas shortage in Phoenix?

Circle K blamed the issue on a few things, calling it a "perfect storm of unforeseen circumstances."

Circle K said the shortage could be the result of "isolated issues" with its pipeline, refinery supply source and ethanol distribution. The company also said the issue has been "exacerbated" by a fuel blend switch and the amount of tourist in town this time of year.

Kroger, on the other hand, blamed the gas storage its stores were experiencing on "market supply and distribution challenges."

But there is (some) good news

Circle K released a statement Tuesday saying the "isolated issues" that caused the shortage "continue to improve."

The company, however, said it "cannot give an exact date" to win fuel capacity will be back at 100%.

"We want our customers to know we are doing everything possible to return to business as usual and anticipate improvement over the next week or so," the statement read.

Kroger did not give an estimated time to fix the problem either but did say its customers' expired fuel points would roll over from March to April.

"Any February fuel point balances greater than 100 points as of March 31 will be added to their April balance in 100-point increments," the company said.