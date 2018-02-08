Law enforcement and the public are invited to celebrate the life of a slain Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard on July 25, according to DPS.

In the video above, troopers escorted Trooper Edenhofer to the visitation Thursday.

The man charged in Trooper Edenhofer's death was booked into jail Wednesday. DPS said Edenhofer's handcuffs were used to transfer the suspect into jail, which signified Edenhofer's "completion of the call for service that ultimately took his life."

On Friday, ADOT changed freeway signs ahead of Edenhofer's funeral.

"Arizona is grateful for Trooper Tyler Edenhofer's service," the department tweeted.

Edenhofer's Funeral

Where: Christ's Church of the Valley at 7007 West Happy Valley Road in Peoria

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3

