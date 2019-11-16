PHOENIX — Friends and family gathered for a funeral Mass on Saturday at Brophy Chapel in Phoenix to remember Ivan Aguirre.

Aguirre, 20, was a student at ASU and was found dead earlier this week, according to investigators.

“Ivan lived a full life. For somebody who was here 20 years, he lived a full life. He really did,” said Paul Aguirre, Ivan’s uncle.

RELATED: ASU student found dead in Greek Leadership Village

Investigators say Ivan was found dead in his dorm room in the Greek Leadership Village. They haven't released a cause of death but say they don't believe there was foul play.

Now, family members are searching for answers as they focus on the positive impact he had on the world.

He was studying sports management and dreamed to one day work for the Diamondbacks. He would have turned 21 next month.

“He is my best friend. I just loved the guy. He was such a good guy,” Ivan’s younger brother Sam said. "He had so many friends. So many people loved him."